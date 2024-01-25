Ravens Eliminate Texans Playoff Run 34-10

By Allan Jamail

Saturday, January 20, 2024 playing in 20 degrees temperatures at M&T Bank Stadium the home of the Baltimore Ravens the Houston Texans lost their AFC divisional football playoff game 34 – 10. The outdoor open roof frozen playing field was hard as a brick according to reports yet 70 plus thousand fans braved the frigid cold to root for their team.

Sunday morning after the game, back in their hometown of Houston Coach DeMeco Ryans and wife Jamila was sitting in their normal pew at the Fifth Ward Church of Christ. They were greeted and congratulated by members for having turned the year after year losing Texans into a playoff contender in DeMeco’s first year as head coach. They have three children, two sons named MJ and Micah and one daughter named Xia and Jamila is expected with another.

The Texans appeared to be in contention for a victory having held the Ravens to just one touchdown and a field goal with the momentum in favor of the Texans. With the game tied 10 – 10 and 1:40 left in the half quarter back C. J. Stroud moved the Texans to within a 47 yard field goal attempt which would have given them the lead and boosted their momentum.

But instead their short-lived momentum was deflated when after nailing a 50-yard field goal earlier in the game, Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn missed the field goal. The score remained tied at halftime, and the Texans never seriously threatened to score again. This was a noticeable turning point in the game.

Another big factor in the Texans lost was their costly eleven penalties. You can’t expect to win in play off competition against the division’s number one seed and commit that many penalties. Their offense was shooting themselves in the foot. Numerous drives were stopped by eight offensive penalties in the first half, six were presnap penalties.

Instead of starting a drive with a first and ten, because of the pre-snap penalties they were facing first and fifteen making it harder to get another first down. This resulted in their defense having to take the field more times in the freezing weather which their endurance couldn’t withstand.

After the game Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said their eleven penalties was a factor in their loss. He emphasized the offensive pre-snap penalties is what really hurt and he said, “You can’t have penalties against a really good defense.” Quarterback C.J. Stroud said after the game, “Those pre-snap penalties hindered our drive; it’s hard to operate on third-andlong every time.”

The star of the game was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Heading into the game he’s considered by many to be the probable league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP). Jackson completed 16 passes for 152 passing yards with two passing touchdowns, in addition to 100 rushing yards and two rushing TDs.

Leading up to the game Texans coach DeMeco Ryans knew of the 27 year old Jackson’s capabilities and warned his defensive players to concentrate on stopping him. His warning was with just cause since Jackson at the age of 19 was the first player at the University of Louisville to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Houston out played Baltimore in the first half, but it wasn’t sustainable because of their lack of a running game and the 11 penalties, Ravens had 3 penalties.

The Texans’ poor running game was another big reason for the loss, The running game produced a mere 38 yards on 14 carries (2.7 yrd. average). The Ravens defense took advantage of the ineffective run game and chased Stroud continuously forcing him to not be able to hit his receivers.

Stroud played well in defeat. He went 19 of 33 for 175 with no interceptions. It’s rumored he’s a candidate for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year as well as Coach Ryans is being considered at NFL’s Rookie Coach of the Year.

The Texans’ only touchdown came from Special Teams player Steven Sims’ a 67-yard punt return in the first half.

The Ravens took total control in the second half, eating up the clock; they produced three straight touchdown drives, while holding the Texans scoreless in the third and fourth quarters.

The Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game next Sunday, January 28th at 2pm Houston time on CBS (Houston’s channel 11). The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills Sunday 27 – 24 in their AFC divisional playoff game. The winner will advance to the NFL Super Bowl Fifty-Eight Game to be played in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11th at 5:30pm Houston time to be televised on CBS.