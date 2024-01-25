Sheldon ISD FFA Students raise $64K at Annual Livestock Show

Sheldon ISD’s FFA students completed their 67th Annual Sheldon FFA Livestock Show January 11-13. Overall, the Sheldon FFA Livestock Show raised $64,000 in scholarship money for the students who exhibited an animal or project in the show, with 47 lots sold and 11 Grand and Reserve Champions.

Each year a Volume Buyer is recognized as the one who spent the most on student projects. This year the Volume Buyer was Courtesy Roofing. Grand Champion Steer raised and shown by Aniyah Weaver purchased for $5,170 by Courtesy Roofing. Followed by Reserve Champion Steer raised and shown by Joe Flores, purchased by North Shore Rotary for $3,900. The Sheldon FFA would like to thank all of the show sponsors, volunteers, supporters as well as those who contributed to buying at the auction.