$530m GPISD Bond Issue passes; Erebia elected trustee

By David Taylor Managing Editor Last Saturday, voters in Galena Park ISD solidly cast their votes in favor of a $530 million bond package and elected a new representative on the board.

Political new comer Amanda Erebia narrowly upset incumbent Wanda Heath Johnson by 39 votes, 838 to 799 in the trustee election.

After the early vote was completed, Erebia trailed Johnson by less than 100 votes leaving her within striking distance.

The advantage by Johnson, the campaign believed, came from an unsolicited mailer sending a application for a ballot by mail and including information and a photo of Johnson to seniors on the voters list. It’s not illegal, however, it’s widely considered unethical and taken directly from the Democratic Party playbook.

Johnson also invoked national politics into the local election with a mailer that accused Erebia of being “a far-right extremist,” something that rubbed community members the wrong way.

One supporter quoted Michelle Obama, “when they go low, we go high.”

By 8:06 p.m., Erebia had made up the deficit and led 733 to 724. She never looked back. The race remained close, but eventually it was the numbers at Tice Elementary that pushed her over the finish line winning with 51.19 percent of the vote.

“I am excited,” she said. “I think the community really showed up for me and showed up for what’s right. I’m excited to be a voice for the community and be a good steward of resources and their children.”

Johnson had accused her of not being in education and shouldn’t run for the board of trustees.

“That’s exactly why I ran. I’m not in education and represent those who want another view and opinion. I have four kids in the district, and we need people of different professions on the board,” she said.

Erebia was also happy that she hadn’t jeopardized her integrity to win a race.

Johnson had previously been contacted for comment and declined.

Adrian Stephens was uncontested in her election and garnered 1,189 votes. She will return to her seat on the board.

Also on the ballot was the $530 million bond proposal. It was the largest proposed bond in district history and passed with a whopping 75.15 percent support.

“The approval of the 2024 Bond is proof of our community’s dedication to the success of our students,” said Dr. John Moore, superintendent of schools for Galena Park ISD.

“As a result of this vital funding, we are in a strong position to cater to the district’s expansion and furnish our students with the necessary resources to aid their development and accomplishments.”

The package included the completion of the Galena Park High School Replacement Master Plan at $315.07 million, renovation of MacArthur Elementary at $22.25 million, rebuild Cimarron and Green Valley Elementary schools at a total of $100.3 million, renovation at Woodland Acres Middle School at $10.34 million, renovations at Purple Sage at $2.7 million, classroom addition at Galena Park Middle School at $2.35 million, and approximately $77 million across the district in renovations and improvements to campuses.

“Ultimately, this is the community’s bond,” said Dr. Moore. “Many community partners, including our Long-Range Planning Committee, provided valuable feedback to ensure projects presented to voters addressed aging facilities, student safety, and building new facilities. Also focusing on needs that impact student learning, growth, and progress while reflecting our community’s voice.”

Sonny Fletcher, senior director for facilities planning and construction, said once the board had canvassed the votes and the legal work completed, at their direction, he would begin with Galena Park High School.

“The main thing is to get the architect started on the design and taking the design of the master plan and moving it forward and then the board and longrange committee will decide the order of projects,” he said. He anticipated sending out a request for qualifications of architects in the coming weeks.

He was only guessing but said bond sales wouldn’t occur until sometime later in the summer or early fall.

Community members can follow the progress of the implementation of the bonds by visiting galenaparkisd.com/ bond2024.