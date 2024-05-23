Channelview ISD honors Suzanne Hutchins for her 35 yrs of Service

Last Friday marked a remarkable occasion as Channelview ISD came together to honor Mrs. Hutchins, an enduring pillar of the Channelettes dance program.

For an astounding 35 years, Mrs. Hutchins has been the driving force behind the transformation of over 1,500 young adults through the art of dance. Her unwavering dedication and passion have not only shaped individuals but have also woven a profound impact into the fabric of our community.

In a fitting tribute to her invaluable contributions, we are delighted to announce the establishment of the L. Suzanne Hutchins Channelette Dance Center. This center stands as a testament to Mrs. Hutchins’ enduring legacy, a physical embodiment of the values she instilled in countless students over the years. It will serve as a space where future generations of Channelettes can cultivate their talents, nurture their passions, and uphold the standard of excellence set by Mrs. Hutchins herself.