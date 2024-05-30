North Shore Rotary supports GPISD Mental Health Fair

Galena Park ISD recognized the North Shore Rotary Club for its generous donation to the Fifth Annual Mental Health Awareness Fair. The fair, inspired by a former Galena Park ISD student who lost her father to suicide, aims to destigmatize mental health disorders. On May 7th, the fair offered hands-on activities, fun games, and opportunities to meet with community partners, all to educate the Galena Park community about the prevalence of and support for mental health disorders. Thank you to the North Shore Rotary Club for your assistance in bringing a needed resource to our community!

A plaque was presented to the North Shore Rotary Club on behalf of the Board of Trustees and Dr. John Moore, Superintendent of Schools. (Photo by Christopher Gause)