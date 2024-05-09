Moya reelected GP Mayor; JC Councilmen returned

North Channel voters spent part of their weekend casting votes in the May 4 municipal elections. Here’s a breakdown of the Saturday elections.

GALENA PARK

The city of Galena Park elections proved to be most competitive, particularly in the mayor’s race. During early voting and on election day, there were tents, and lots of supporters for both candidates handing out push cards. At times it was intense as the Oscar Mireles campaign launched accusations of Moya using city employees to walk voters in and show them how to vote. She denied any wrongdoing, saying they were not on duty.

Mireles has lodged numerous complaints asking for openness in the city government. One of the complaints centered around a $3 million donation secured in federal community project funding by Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia for the city of Galena Park.

“The City will use these funds to construct more than 100 new fire hydrants and improve water line infrastructure,” she said April 12, 2022, on her X account (formerly called Twitter). The photo op was made in front of the Galena Park fire station. Two years later, Mireles and his supporters want to know where the money was being spent and where are the fire hydrants that were promised?

For a political unknown, Mireles came close to unseating the mayor, who was first elected with 591 votes in 2014. But he fell short garnering 442 votes to Moya’s 599. In Council Position 1, Luis Pere won election with 591 votes to Rei “Maui” Medrano’s 418. Jorge Rodriguez won reelection with 583 votes to 433 for Juan Flores. In the Position race, Jahaira Lopez defeated Martha Cant u 547 to 472. Hilda Barrientos returned to her seat on council with a 592 to 421 win over Jean G. Vega.

Mireles said he’s only begun to fight and promises to continue to seek answers on behalf of the community on how the money is being spent.

JACINTO CITY

In Jacinto City, there were three city councilman positions open: Positions 1, 2, and 3. In Position 1, incumbent Jimmy Rivas defeated Rebecca Duran Mier with 102 votes to her 57 votes.

In Position 2, incumbent Gregg Robinson grabbed 133 votes and was uncontested in his race. He was returned to his seat on council.

Incumbent Allen Lee won re-election to Position 3 with 120 votes to 33 for Bradford D. Atchison, Jr.

The win for Lee was a blessing, he said, who has been on council 6-and-ahalf years. “I love being a councilman. I don’t like being a politician,” he said.

“I love working for the people.” Lee has been the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Jacinto City for 28 years.

“When I first got on city council, we had a problem with a park around the corner,” he said. There was no way to walk into the park safely.

“We had to either walk down the railroad track or walk down Market Street in the traffic to get in the front gate,” he said.

He asked the council for a back gate, and they approved it.

“We’ve restructured the city and asked folks to clean up and take pride in our town. We’re making sure the roads are drivable,” he said.

He felt like all the councilmen seem to work well together.

“I really thank the voters for returning me to office,” he said.

The city will canvass the votes at their next meeting.