New Pineforest Jewelry store underway

“Diamond Jim’s PINEFOREST JEWELRY EXPERIENCE”, Coming Soon!

HOUSTON – Pineforest Jewelry announces construction of its brand new 8,000 sq. ft. one-of-a-kind themed jewelry store located on the east side of Houston, Texas. “Diamond Jim’s PINEFOREST JEWELRY EXPERIENCE” is based on an 1800’s working gold mine complete with ore cart, rail tracks, a massive gold nugget, and lots of gold mining artifacts and memorabilia.

This unique jewelry store concept, created by jewelry expert and businessman, Diamond Jim Mills, has been in the works for nearly 5 years. Having owned Pineforest Jewelry for the past 40 years, Jim and Linda Mills are well known nationwide within the jewelry industry. At 78 years old Diamond Jim remains more focused than ever to see his and Linda’s dream become reality.

Slated to open in the 4th quarter of 2024, “Diamond Jim’s PINEFOREST JEWELRY EXPERIEN E” promises a “WOW” experience to visitors. Entering the store you’ll walk into the beginning of a “gold mine” to reach the front doors. Inside the store, you’ll experience sights and sounds of the past, see amazing closeup activities such as pearl harvesting, diamond cutting, under ground gold mining, and much more.

Get construction progress photo and video updates by visiting www.pineforest jewelry.com. Click on one of the construction pictures to see a pop-up of the architect’s video rendering showing an idea of what the new store will look like once completed.

When asked what was driving him to create the new store at his age, Diamond Jim said, “We owe our success to dedicated employees and thousands of loyal customers over the years. We don’t just create, repair, and sell jewelry. We take the time to educate our customers about the quality of the jewelry that we offer. We prefer to demonstrate the different levels of quality in diamonds and other precious stones enabling customers to make informed choices. Our staff also works with customers to repurpose old jewelry and legacy pieces handed down through the generations. I’m a lifelong member of Rotary International and our motto is “Service Above Self”. I find it very rewarding to own a business that people can trust in our community. Our employees work hard to earn a living by being the best at what they do here at Pineforest Jewelry. We’re taking this giant step forward to create a legacy for our community that we can all be proud of…one that will serve our customers for many years to come.”

Today, Pineforest Jewelry has gained the reputation of exceeding the expectations of customers from all over the country. With over 1,500 Five Star Google reviews Pineforest Jewelry stands far above the competition. Pineforest Jewelry is the number one rated jewelry store in Houston by “3 Best Rated”. Unique among jewelry stores, Diamond Jim’s Pineforest Jewelry is the Experience!