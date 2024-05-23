Mustangs & Yellowjackets Spring Signing Day

By Allan Jamail

May 15, 2024 ~ Hundreds of students and family members turned out at both North Shore High School and at the Galena Park High School to cheer and applaud graduating athletes as they signed their college letters of intent.

Superintendant Dr. John Moore and Ms. Vivian Dancy were present and congratulated the athletes.

Ms. Allison Campbell, Campus Coordinator and girls’ Basketball Coach was the Emcee at the North Shore High School gymnasium. She said, “It was my pleasure to moderate the Spring Signing Day. It’s always wonderful to see the student-athletes achieve their dreams of competing at the next level.”

At North Shore seven coaches called out the name of each of the fourteen students and expressed their evaluation of how each one worked hard to be successful in both grades and their respective sport.

At the Galena Park High School auditorium Spiro Amarantos, Athletic Coordinator & Head Coach was the Emcee. Each college signee was complimented for their hard work and determination to excel in their sport.

Coach Spiro Amarantos said, “We are extremely proud of these kids for their hard work, dedication and time management.”

As a former Yellowjacket as our motto goes, “Once a Yellowjacket, always a Yellowjacket.”