Galena Park ISD’s Dr. John Moore Named Region 4 Superintendent of the Year

HOUSTON (June 20, 2024)—Galena Park ISD Superintendent Dr. John Moore has been selected as the Region 4 Superintendent of the Year. This distinction makes Moore the Region 4 nominee for Texas Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced Sept. 28 by the Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators at txEDCON24.

“Dr. Moore and Galena Park have so much to be proud of these past four years,” said Dr. Rodney Watson, executive director, Region 4 Education Service Center. “Dr. Moore’s visionary leadership has resulted in remarkable achievements for his district, and Region 4 is excited to recognize his outstanding dedication to high-quality education for every child.”

It is under Moore’s leadership that Galena Park ISD has thrived academically and beyond. Moore, who has more than 30 years in education, was named superintendent in 2020 shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began and played a key role in navigating successful partnerships to support families in his district, as well as overseeing the adoption of a whole-child approach to learning.

“I believe you cannot lead without building strong, long-lasting relationships,” said Moore. “Not only with employees, but with all stakeholders in the community. During my time in Galena Park, I’ve aimed to cultivate trust and a collaborative environment to resolve problems and produce the results we’ve achieved. I have a fantastic team to thank for that.”

Moore, who has spent nearly his entire career in Galena Park ISD, has certainly delivered on his promise to resolve problems and produce positive results for the 21,000 students in the district and their families. Galena Park ISD is a top-rated district by the State, receiving an A rating in 2022.

He has fostered a close relationship with the Galena Park ISD School Board of Trustees that encourages open, honest communication within the group and ensures transparency in sharing information. This same spirit has also fostered a culture of collaboration among Galena Park’s teachers and campus administrators in building the skills and expertise of each staff member. Leaders at all levels participate in training and team-building exercises throughout the year with an emphasis on building healthy relationships that transform students’ classroom experiences.

“We know the hard work and dedication that Dr. Moore puts in each and every day while leading our incredible district,” said Noe Esparza, board president, Galena Park ISD. “He is so very deserving of this honor, and we are grateful to him for his tireless leadership, his bold vision, and his unparalleled accountability to this board and to our entire community.”