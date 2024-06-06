UPDATE: Recent Flooding Puts Superfund Site At Risk

Ever since the San Jacinto River Waste Pits was added to the Superfund Priority List in 2008, rising sea levels, flooding and subsidence have sub-merged most of the site most of the time. So, when the San Jacinto River went into flood stage, all residents could do was cross their fingers and hope for the best.

The flood waters completely submerged the Pits and, for three days, the river churned through the Northern Pit. Because the river narrows at the bridge, the area around the pits receives some of the strongest currents in the river system.

This is an update on what we have learned since the flooding.

Northern Pit Impact – According to EPA project managers, the Northern Pit was submerged under 7.5 feet of water. The flooding broke open the security fence that controls access to the Pits and the buoy line marking the Pits washed away. Crews started surveying the Northern Pit and the cap that covers the contaminated material. The survey information should be available within the next few days and the EPA says repair material is nearby in case there is damage.

The EPA May Still Take The Project Over – In January, the EPA said the remediation plan from International Paper and McGinnes Industrial Maintenance Co., a subsidiary of Waste Management Inc. was deficient. The EPA granted a 90 day extension for the companies to produce a complete design plan. However, it looks like the EPA is ready to step in and take over the project if the companies don’t satisfy the agency’s requests. The EPA said Tuesday that if a complete and satisfactory design plan isn’t submitted by July 17, the agency will have a contractor ready to step in and take over.

Climate Change Is One Of The Sticking Points – The Responsible Parties use historical data on river levels in their remediation plan. For example, they use past river levels to decide how high the protective wall around the site should be during removal. The EPA says they need to consider sea level rise and climate change in anticipating higher water events.

Harris County Leaders Are Talking About Legal Action – At Tuesday’s Harris County Commissioner’s Court, Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey raised the repeated delays in cleaning up the Northern Pit and urged commissioners to be ready to act once the 90 day deadline is up. County Attorney Christian Menefee’s office said they have been in close contact with the EPA and may consider legal options. Here’s the video of THEA Founder and CEO Jackie Medcalf’s comments to the commission and the discussion.

Curious about other area Superfund Sites? TCEQ plans to inspect the Highlands Acid Pit and the Sikes Disposal Pits once the flood waters fully recede. The parties responsible for the French Limited Site will send their contractors out for inspection once the site is fully accessible.