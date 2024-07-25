Deputy Esqueda laid to rest in HCSO ceremony

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. ~ On Friday, July 19, 2024, about 1,600 mourners joined with the family of Harris County’s Deputy Fernando Esqueda at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart downtown Houston for his funeral. The building was filled to overflowing capacity; all aisles were crowded, providing standing room only for late arrivals.

Members of Harris County’s many police agencies were joined by officers who traveled from Dallas, Corpus Christi, Chicago, Boston, New York and Los Angeles, among many other cities.

As a former police officer and chief of police it was a sad and emotional experience for me to cover for the NC Star. This was my first funeral to write an article about where a law enforcement officer was murdered.

Taking photos was especially hard, as his family was clearly in deep emotional grief.

After the funeral I spoke with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, and his swollen, tear-filled eyes and red nose left no doubt about how difficult this sad event was for him to endure. The sheriff and I have been friends for over twenty years, I knew him before he and his wife Melissa were married. It was obvious to me he was shaken by the brutal murder of one of his deputies.

Sheriff Gonzalez gave one of the eulogies and quoted from a note Fernando had written earlier: “Your purpose is only known to your heart,” Gonzalez said. “Deputy Esqueda had the heart of a lion.”

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputy’s dad honored his son with a haircut.

“His father was telling me that he would always joke with him because his father wore pretty long hair past his shoulders, and Fernando would always tell him, ‘Dad, you need to cut the hair,’” Sheriff Gonzalez said. “So today, when you see the father, his hair is now short, shorter than mine, probably. And he’s putting some of the locks inside his son’s coffin as a final farewell.”

Sheriff Gonzalez added, “Esqueda had one of the most infectious personalities and was the life of the party.”

TWO CHARGED WITH CAPITAL MURDER

Harris County Deputy Fernando Esqueda, 28, was killed on Wednesday night July 11, 2024, after officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault at a Little Caesars Pizza on Wallisville Road.

Authorities said Ronald “Ronnie” Palmer Jr. 44, became enraged over an incorrect order, verbally confronting staff before drawing a gun and pistol-whipping an employee. Palmer fled the scene shortly after.

The employee provided detailed information about Palmer’s getaway car, including its make, model, color, and license plate number.

HCSO Chief Deputy Mike Lee said deputies used the Flock Camera System to locate Palmer’s usual go-to spots. A deputy working undercover found Palmer’s vehicle on Italian Cypress Trail.

Esqueda reported the vehicle’s location before being ambushed when Palmer attacked and fatally shot him early Thursday morning of July 11th.

“The other responding deputies found both his undercover vehicle and body. His vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He had severe injuries and died at the hospital, “ Chief Lee said.

Hours later, Palmer’s vehicle was then traced to a nearby neighborhood. Deputies surrounded an acquaintance’s house where Palmer was believed to be hiding. Palmer eventually contacted investigators, indicating he was ready to surrender.

“He exited the house, knelt down, and raised his hands before being taken into custody. When he was arrested, he was placed in Esqueda’s handcuffs,” Sheriff Gonzalez said.

HCSO investigators and District Attorney Chris Condon say a second suspect, Dremone Francis, 26, has been charged in connection with Esqueda’s murder. Its alleged Palmer and Francis ambushed the deputy as he sat in his truck waiting for some backup officers to arrive.

“We do know there were two weapons used, and we do know after a search of the residence Francis was living or staying at the time of the murder, we did find ammunition that matched one of the murder weapons,” prosecutor Chris Condon said.

Francis is also charged with tampering with evidence. According to prosecutors, Palmer gave Francis a pistol and a mini Draco firearm and told him to get rid of them after the shooting.

“A witness stated the defendant dropped off a pistol and a Draco in a black trash bag and told them the guns were hot,” the prosecutor said during Palmer’s hearing. They said Francis and Palmer knew each other through their girlfriends and were even neighbors.

Deputy Esqueda was a member of the HCSO VIPER unit. The Vipers focus on tracking down the most dangerous offenders who pose a significant threat to the community.

Beyond his professional life, Fernando loved to hunt, fish, sing and dance. His laughter, kind heart, loyalty and pure spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, loving him, and being near him. In his short time here, he brought so much joy and light into many lives because Fernando had a way of making the world brighter.

As we reflect on his life and mourn his passing, we also celebrate the beauty he brought into the world. Fernando was a gift. A soul who showed everyone who knew him the power of unconditional love and the strength of family bonds. Hold on to the memories created with him. Remember his smile, his jokes, the moments shared with him, the way his presence lit the room and the love he gave so freely.

DEPUTY FERNANDO ESQUEDA’S DIED AT AGE 28. HE WROTE THIS AT AGE 24:

“I believe I have the strength and ultimate passion in me. For starters, I would like to introduce myself. My name is Fernando Esqueda. I am 24 years old. I began my career in Law Enforcement working for the Texas Department of Corrections (TDC) when I was eighteen.

“I know being a correctional officer is technically not being ‘in Law Enforcement’ but I hope you understand my drift.

“I was assigned to the Goree Unit in Huntsville, Texas. I have an older sister whom at the time was working as a jailer at the Baker Street jail. We talked about going to the police academy full time together (UHD).

“I knew I couldn’t go because I had an $800.00 truck note. Shortly after, I was involved in a major accident, being hit by a drunk driver. My truck flipped multiple times, and thanks to the man upstairs, I walked away without a single scratch. My truck was totaled. Little did I know losing my truck was a blessing. Not having that truck note allowed me to work part time at the prison and attend the police academy full time.

“After what felt like a never-ending struggle juggling work and the academy, I graduated!

“I obtained my basic peace officer certification at 21 years old. Harris County Precinct 6 picked up my commission two months after, and I officially began my career in Law Enforcement.

“After one year of being employed with Precinct 6, I lateraled over to the Sheriff’s Office where I plan on spending the rest of my career and (if the Lord allows it) retire!

“I currently work District Three Patrol. I am strong willed and goal oriented. I am a strong believer that your reason is always known by your mind.

“Your purpose is only known by your heart.”