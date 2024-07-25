Area slowly recovers from Hurricane Beryl

Some areas await Electricity for second week: Need food, water, ice

The communities in East Harris County were still struggling to recover from the wrath of Hurricane Beryl, almost two weeks after the storm struck early Monday morning, July 8th.

Initially over 2 million customers of Centerpoint Energy lost power, and even two weeks later they reported 50,000 still out. Traffic lights, A/C units, and no refrigeration added to the misery brought on during the excessive heat.

Authorities reported at least 22 deaths attributable to the storm, including 8 overcome by heat, and several killed by falling trees.

To help those without access to food and supplies, many private agencies and the county and city governments have organized Food Distribution drive-thru aid, with supplies from the state and the Food Bank.

Centerpoint Energy has been strongly criticized for inadequate planning prior to the storm, leading to slow restoration of power to many neighborhoods. Governor Greg Abbott and Harris County have promised to investigate the lack of preparation and the slow recovery of services.