Annual Fireworks Display awes Viewers

Fireworks Photos and Text By Allan Jamail

Every year thousands from JC & GP come out to see the fireworks.

Also hundreds of vehicles every year line up on the IH 10 Freeway headed east & west and park on the shoulder to watch the fireworks.

Allan Jamail said “Years ago, each city did their own fireworks display independent of each other. And the fireworks show always lasted about 15 minutes. So I got with the Galena Park Elected officials and asked them if they would join with us and pool our money together and buy the fireworks together to get a longer show.. This way we would have a much longer display, so we’ve done that ever sense.

The fireworks show lasts almost 30 minutes. This year’s fireworks show cost each city about $13,500.