Cloverleaf Back-To-School event: Supplies, haircuts & 911 Tips

By Allan Jamail

Cloverleaf, TX.~July 27, 2024 at the Grayson Senior Center area students received schools supplies, free haircuts and life saving instructions when using 911.

Shaundraya Oliver, Baldree Community Center Coordinator and staffer for Commissioner Adrian Garcia organized a back to school event along with free student haircuts, guest speakers, entertainers and venders. Venders had face painting, snow cones, popcorn, food and games for the students.

Olga Guillen, Community Health Coordinator and Karen Guevara with Harris County Public Health booth (ACCESS Harris County) provided valuable assistance information. ACCESS can help with education, job placement, health insurance, primary care physician, counseling, peer support, housing, transportation, food security and more. To learn more visit: ACCESharriscounty.com

Sonya Clauson, Public Information Officer for Greater Harris County 9-1-1 Emergency Network. (GHC 9-1-1) She explained the 911 network and said GHC 9-1-1 is not a 9-1-1 call center, but is responsible for administering the 9-1-1 telecommunications and technology for 49 cities and two counties—Harris and Fort Bend.

She said there are 37 different call centers in their territory. The average call volume is 10,000- 11,000 calls a day with over 91% being from wireless phones.

Clauson explained the use of the 9-1-1 texting technology, and that it’s recommended for when voice calls are not possible— for hearing impaired or for when it is not safe to make a voice call.

She demonstrated how important it is to remember descriptions of someone you’re reporting to the 911 operator. Clauson had 4 volunteer students come forward and close their eyes and then asked each one to tell something they remembered about her. One remembered her hair color and one remembered her shirt color, while two wasn’t able to provide anything about her.

Only contact 9-1-1 in an emergency situation. An emergency is any situation that requires immediate assistance from the police/ sheriff, the fire department or emergency medical services. If you are ever in doubt of whether a situation is an emergency you should call 9-1-1. It’s better to be safe and let the 9- 1-1 call taker determine if you need emergency assistance.

EXAMPLES OF WHEN TO CALL 9-1-1~Medical Emergencies, Crime in progress, Structural fire, Domestic violence, Burglary or theft in progress, Car accident with life threatening injuries, Suspicious activities and Anything else that seems like an emergency.

DO NOT CALL 9-1-1~For information, When the power is out, To report a broken fire hydrant, When your water pipes burst, To get a ride for doctor’s appointment, For paying tickets, For your pet, and To report potholes in the road.

Help 9-1-1 Help You~Every second counts in emergency. Don’t hesitate to contact 9-1-1 first during an emergency for police, fire or medical assistance. Get to a safe location before calling. If you are calling to report a fire, exit the burning building before calling.

Stay calm and answer all questions about your emergency. State what help you need: police, fire or EMS/medical. State your address; describe your location as completely as possible using cross streets or landmarks. Stay on the line—do not hang up until the operator says it’s OK.

Guest speaker Sonya Ray who’s a recipient of a proclamation from Mayor Sylvester Turner on August 24, 2021 proclaiming that day as Sonya Ray Day in Houston. Her business ELITE Professional Services helped sponsor the event, she annually has sponsors these events and Christmas toys drives for needy children.