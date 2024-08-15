Constable Jerry Garcia’s 3rd Annual Back-To-School Event

By Allan Jamail

Jacinto City, TX.~On July 23, 2024 Pct. 2 Constable Jerry Garcia held his 3rd annual back-to-school event. This year’s event almost doubles the turnout of participants from last year with over 500 participants. The turnout was so large students formed a long line to wait outside because Jacinto City’s Town Center facility had reached maximum capacity.

Garcia’s deputies handed out backpacks and school supplies to the students. Parents said the help Constable Garcia provided was much needed with school supplies costing more and more each year.

In addition to the school supplies Garcia obtained volunteer help from area beauticians and barbers to provide free haircuts. (see photo) Everyone received a gift card for a free kolache at Mornings Kolaches compliments of Oscar Salazar Jr.

Beauticians and barbers who donated their services were: Gabby Acosta, Lissett Rodriquez, Hayssel Salala, Myrian Velarde, Blanca Rodriquez, Brenda Loredo, Cynthia Mendez, Vicky Torres, Ana B. Tovar and Maria Tovar.