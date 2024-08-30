Despite earlier rain showers, high school football underway

Despite some scattered showers throughout the area during the day and evening, most games got underway on time and the typical suspects found a way to win tonight. There were some eyebrow-raising scores particularly with Klein Cain’s big win over Cy-Fair, Fulshear’s upset of Pearland, and Galveston Ball’s big win over Manvel.

Here’s tonight’s final scores for Thursday, August 29:

Porter 37
Galena Park 13 FINAL

Aldine Eisenhower 27
Beaumont Westbrook 17 FINAL

Fort Bend Kempner 19
Aldine 3 FINAL

South Houston 10
Baytown Lee 14 FINAL

AROUND THE AREA:

Clear Falls 14
Fort Bend Hightower 19 FINAL

Klein Cain 57
CyFair 7 FINAL

Fulshear 19
Pearland 12 FINAL

Galveston Ball 54
Manvel 26 FINAL

Clear Brook 26
Pasadena Dobie 53 FINAL

Humble Kingwood 29
Clear Creek 0 FINAL

Conroe Oak Ridge 43
Klein 67 FINAL

Katy Jordan 66
Cypress Creek 20 FINAL

Houston Northbrook 22
Houston Chavez 12 FINAL

Houston Lamar 0
Humble Atascocita 35 FINAL

Tomball 41
Houston Stratford 39 FINAL

Houston Westside 21
Richmond George Ranch 29 FINAL

Friendswood 23
Fort Bend Marshall 27 FINAL

Rosenberg Terry 0
Houston Worthing 31 FINAL

AROUND THE STATE:

Prosper 14
Austin Westlake 35 FINAL

Crowley 50
Birdville 14 FINAL

North Forney 7
Dallas Skyline 21 FINAL

