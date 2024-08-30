Feds open Disaster Recovery Center in Crosby, Aug. 31

From community reports

Good news for the residents in the Crosby and surrounding areas. FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County on Aug. 31 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by Hurricane Beryl. The Center will be located inside the Crosby Community Center, 409 Hare Road, Crosby, 77532.

Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday, and closed on Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26 – June 5 storms and flooding. To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Residents in Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Wharton counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

To shorten wait times at Disaster Recovery Centers, Texans are encouraged first to apply to FEMA online, by phone or using the FEMA App. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

–Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

–Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

–Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

–Visit any Disaster Recovery Center.

–To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.