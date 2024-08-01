Dr. Carla Wyatt Makes History as First African- American Treasurer for Harris County

By Allan Jamail

July 1, 2024 ~ Recently, Dr. Carla L. Wyatt made history by becoming Harris County Treasurer, making her the first African American elected to the position. As Treasurer, she strives to use the many relationships she built during the span of her career to serve the people of Harris County with the professional and responsible accountability we all deserve.

“When I first interviewed Dr. Wyatt for this article I had no idea just how much she and I had in common. Plus we share so many mutual friends together; it was an amazing discovery for both of us.

As voters we always want to elect those who have earned their stripes. You know, those having come up from the bottom of the ranks within their career path. Dr. Wyatt meets that criterion hands down.”

Wyatt’s always been one of those you never see or hear from publicly because they’re a behind the scenes persons, but they’re the ones making things happen. This lady has been a mover and shaker working for many of our successful office holders for years.”

Dr. Wyatt commented, “My election has been an emotional experience for me. It’s an honor and a privilege to stand on the shoulders of my ancestors and the people who have come before me to take on this challenge. This historical achievement also reminds the Houston native of a potentially discouraging discussion that could have kept her from her college dreams.”

“One of my high school counselors told me college wasn’t for everyone. She told him you’re absolutely right, and then I graduated three times. I have a Bachelors Degree in Biology. I have a Master’s Degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. I have a PhD in Environmental Toxicology,” Wyatt explained. Her college education was at; Texas Southern University, Missouri State University and Houston Community College.

She’s now out of the shadows, front and center no longer working behind the scenes, she’s an elected official and taking on one the county’s most valuable positions as WATCH DOG over public funds and many of the county’s budgets.”

A county Treasurer is the bookkeeper who keeps track of all the money coming in and going out of the county’s treasury. Whether it’s vehicle tags, property taxes or whether it’s payroll funds, we track all monies. Whether the county owes someone money or someone owes the county money. The Treasurer is the person who’s responsible for tracking the money flow in and out, keeping the books.

Wyatt stated, “One of my goals is to paint a better picture of understanding of where your taxpayer dollars are going, bringing information technology and finance together. It’s a priority for me… for instance, for people like my family, my neighbors and my friends at times they want to know what the county’s project is going on in their neighborhood. I’d like to have those answers available to everybody in Harris County”.

Here are some of the county budgets she is involved with. Harris County and H.C. Flood Control District, Port of Houston Authority, Harris County Hospital District, Harris County Housing Authority, Harris County Toll Road Authority, Metropolitan Transit Authority and Houston Sports Authority.

Wyatt received her bachelor’s degree in Science, Master of Science in Biology, and Ph.D. in Environmental Toxicology right here in Houston from Texas Southern University. Her extensive professional biography began at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where she worked as an investigator in the air program for several years before being hired as the TreeScape Coordinator for The Park People, Trees for Houston, and Scenic Houston.

After leaving her position at TreeScape, Dr. Wyatt was hired as a Professional Development Trainee and Projects Coordinator by the Harris County Public Infrastructure Department. Over the next 20 years, she established herself as a dedicated public servant in several capacities within Harris County including working in the Harris County Budget Office, Harris County Universal Services, Harris County Constable Precinct 3, and stepping up to run emergency communications during Hurricane Harvey.

During that time, Dr. Wyatt cultivated her passion for community service by proudly serving numerous community-based organizations such as the Houston Art Foundation Board, Scenic Houston Board, Houston Spark Park School Park Program Board, and the Clean Houston Commission. A few of her non-professional affiliations are with the illustrious Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated and Texas Southern University Alumni Association.

Treasurer Wyatt said, “I’m grateful to Harris County residents for their vote of confidence in electing me. I’ve dedicated over two decades of my career to public service for Harris County and Texas, and I am committed to continuing that work as Treasurer. I look forward to working with county officials to make our county a great place to live and raise a family.”

Wyatt is also a youth group volunteer and as Harris County’s first Black Treasurer she hopes to inspire youngsters to accomplish their dreams. “People can make a judgment about you just by looking at you, but you have to decide what you’d like to do and who you’d like to be and if you fall it’s ok just get up and try again,” Wyatt said.

“Every program that I’ve worked in Harris County I’ve created an internship program because I came in as an intern. I started out as an intern in the El Franco Lee internship program via Sylvia Garcia. Sylvia got my resume, and she gave it to El Franco Lee and I became an El Franco Lee intern in the Public Infrastructure Department”.

“Both of my parents are proud of me and continue to support me daily. I have one brother, a half-brother and a half-sister. I believe that we always knew that I would run for some office, we just didn’t know which office. The office of Harris County Treasurer came into my view, and I decided to run for it. At the time I was working for Harris County Constable Sherman Eagleton of Precinct 3, my supervisor was supportive so, I started putting in the work towards the office and the people of Harris County helped me win. Constable Sherman Eagleton is a fantastic person, and I’m indebted to him for teaching me the things he’s taught me,” said Dr. Wyatt.

On a personal note about Dr. Wyatt: in high school she ran track and was in the band as the dance team – Flag Corp Captain. Her hobbies are, gardening, singing and cooking. Her favorite movies and movie stars are, A Few Good Men (1992) – Jack Nicholson and White House Down (2013) – Jamie Foxx. She enjoys all music along with Gospel and Neo Soul.

Wyatt’s favorite female and male singers are, Fantasia – Female Singer – When I See You; John P. Kee – Male Singer – Jesus Is Real; – Ricky Dillard – Male Singer – Do Not Pass Me By.

Her favorite food to cook and eat is spaghetti and chicken. Her favorite sports teams are the Houston Texans, Houston Astros and all the sports at Texas Southern University.

She’s traveled to South Africa, Bahamas and Ghana. The Bible is her most favorite book to read. “She said, “The most exciting thing that I’ve done recently was winning my election and attend the Texas Democratic State Convention in El Paso, Texas”.

My mother was the biggest influence in my life, she spent many years working hard to help my brother and I understand that we can accomplish anything we set our minds to. With hard work and dedication, she said we can be successful.

Elected officials complimenting on Dr. Wyatt’s election: Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee stated, “I’m excited about the vision and experience Dr. Wyatt is bringing to the Treasurer’s office. As our county gets more and more diverse, we’re seeing a break through, and public officials are looking more diverse like the communities they serve. Groups that had traditionally been excluded from real opportunities to run for elected office are getting a fairer shake at public service. I am excited that Dr. Wyatt is joining us in county leadership, and I look forward to serving the people of Harris County together with her.”

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth stated, “I congratulate Dr. Carla Wyatt for this historic accomplishment. She has served Harris County in other roles for many years and I have confidence that she will work hard as County Treasurer.”

Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis stated, “I’m incredibly proud of County Treasurer- elect Dr. Carla Wyatt and proud of the voters for electing people who truly represent the most diverse county in America. I’m excited about the future and ready to work with our newly-elected officials.” Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton stated, “Dr. Wyatt is a go-getter and has been a great asset to my office. She’s a trusted leader, and I know she’s going to do a fantastic job as Harris County Treasurer. I’m proud of her amazin g achievement”

Harris County Treasurer’s Office; Dr. Carla L. Wyatt; 1001 Preston Suite 652 Houston, TX 77002; phone 832-927-6865; Email: truinfo@harriscountytx.gov