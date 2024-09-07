WEEK TWO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Panthers back on winning track with 28-14 win

By DAVID TAYLOR, Managing Editor

A heart-breaking loss to Spring Westfield last week might have spurred on the Panthers to return the favor to the Dickinson Gators handing them a 28-14 loss.

The Gators lost a close one, 41-37, to perennial power Katy in Week 1 and was looking for revenge in Game 2 against the Panthers.

Neither team could put any points on the board in the first quarter, but Dickinson hit pay dirt first in the second quarter with 10:03 left in the half. King took the ball on the following possession and tied it up at 7-7 and both teams headed to the locker room knotted up.

Both offenses would move the ball, but the defenses would stiffen and force a punt. There were also multiple penalties.

After the break, the Gators came out and punched the ball in with 4:30 remaining in the third. Not to be denied, the Panthers reeled off a 69-yard run to tie the score at 14 all with 1:03 remaining.

On the next possession, the Gators fumbled the ball and King took over and scored on a quick pass with 47 ticks left in the third.

Both teams exchanged possessions and King took over with 2:17 remaining at the Dickinson 25.  Just a play later they landed on the 5-yard line. The next play the Panthers scored and extended their lead to 28-14.

Next week, the Gators will take on Cy-Fair. The Panthers will travel to Planet Ford Stadium in Spring to take on Spring Dekaney on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the scores from the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Aldine 14, North Forest 7

Strake Jesuit 32, Aldine Davis 15

FRIDAY NIGHT

Aldine Eisenhower 30, Clear Brook 7

Barbers Hill 21, Manvel 13

Baytown Lee 31, Goose Creek Memorial 14

Baytown Sterling 40, Galena Park 10

C. E. King 28, Dickinson 14

Huffman Hargrave 34, Furr 6

Iowa Colony 24, Crosby 0

Kingwood Park 30, Dayton 10

North Shore 28, Fort Worth Crowley 13

SATURDAY NIGHT

Aldine MacArthur 14, Channelview 13

Aldine Nimitz 54, Cypress Ridge 20

