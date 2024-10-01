1st Place Jackets Sting Apollos 56–12

By Allan Jamail

Saturday, October 19, 2024 the visiting Galena Park Yellow Jackets under head coach Spiro Amarantos had his offense and defense fine tuned to easily defeat the hosting Sharpstown Apollos 56 – 12.

The Jackets spoiled the Apollos Homecoming game with a lopsided performance. GP made 3 touchdowns in both the 1st and 2nd quarters. With a halftime lead of 42-6 Coach Amarantos wisely rested his starters the rest of the game.

The frustrated Apollos made 5 penalties to the Jackets 1 penalty. GP’s steel curtain defense relentlessly held the Apollos offense to a minimum of yards gained.

GP scorers: QB Kendall Combs, 2 TD’s (see photo), Hunter James, 2 TD’s (see photo), Cory Clay, 2 TD’s, Walter Mejia, 1 TD & Darick Runnels 1 TD. Linda Jamail statistician.

Galena Park will put their 1st place in district title on the line on Thursday, October 31st against the Houston Westbury Huskies at 7pm while celebrating Seniors Night at the GPISD Stadium. GP will not play this next week, they have a bye week.

The Westbury Huskies should not be taken lightly for they upset the Waltrip Rams who had previously defeated the Jackets handing them their only loss of the season. The Huskies are playing the spoiler’s role this season. This district’s championship title may go down to the wire of the last games played amongst the district leaders: GP Jackets 1st, Sterling Raiders 2nd place & Waltrip Rams 3rd place.