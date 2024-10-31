Candidates bring campaigns to Texas;

Harris holds star-studded rally in Houston: Trump in Austin

By David Taylor Managing Editor

Both presidential campaigns made visits to the Lone Star state last Friday making their final pitch for votes. While former president Donald Trump made a daytime visit to the state’s capital, it was Vice President Kamala Harris who tapped Houston talent to highlight at her rally Friday night.

Beyoncé was the star of the rally not only with her willingness to share with the crowd in her first-ever appearance at a political rally.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother,” she told the audience.

Willie Nelson, 91, joined Harris onstage to show his support for whom he called “Madam President.”

Earlier, bolstered by a large blue and white sign behind them that read “Reproductive Freedom,” a group of physicians dressed out in their lab coats and filed onto the stage to speak out about abortion rights.

“In 10 days, we’re going to beat Ted Cruz, and we’ll make Roe v Wade the law of the land again,” said Colin Allred, the Democratic candidate trying to unseat current Sen. Ted Cruz.

Allred was at the rally needing the boost to close the gap between him and Cruz.

Emerson College polling has Senator Cruz with a one-point lead over Allred, who has narrowed the gap from a four-point lead by Cruz in September.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling numbers, Harris trails Trump by 51.6 percent to 45.6percent (https://www.realclearpolling.com/polls/president/general/2024/texas/trump-vs-harris) The six-point lead didn’t deter Harris who was there primarily to bolster the Democratic Senate candidate’s campaign and promote reproductive freedom rights across the country.

“We are fighting for freedom,” Harris exclaimed to the large crowd. “As a community of people, as people of this country, who stand strong for the freedom of a woman to make decisions about her own body.”

The Trump rally in Austin sported a different tone as he was flanked by Border Patrol officials and the families of many whose lives had been disrupted by the Biden-Harris policy of open borders. “We’re here in Texas which under Kamala Harris has been turned into Ground Zero for the largest border invasion in the history of the world,” Trump said at the news conference.

Alexis Nungaray, whose 12-year-old daughter Jocelyn, was murdered allegedly by illegal aliens also spoke at the press conference.

“She was just being a child, but due to the Biden- Harris policies, she’s no longer here anymore,” her mother said. “I will forever be a grieving mother.”

Paul Perez, interim president for the National Border Patrol Council, said “President Trump strikes fear in the enemies of America. That is the type of leadership we need in this country.”

Trump left the press conference to join Joe Rogan on his podcast for approximately three hours.

Texas boasts the second largest haul in the electoral college with 40, only behind California who has 54.

Candidates on both sides of the aisle call this the most consequential election of a lifetime and early voting poll numbers seem to show that. At many locations, the lines are enormous.

“By the end of today, after 6 days of voting early in person, the 2024 early in-person voting in Harris county will be ahead of the 2020 six-day record pace,” said Rosie Torres-Segura, spokesperson for the Harris County Clerk’s Office who handles elections.

As of Saturday afternoon, 686,567 votes had been logged in only six days of voting.

“The only similar election was the record-breaking turnout in the 2020 presidential election,” Torres-Segura said.

Segura said she believed in raw numbers, at minimum, this year’s overall turnout will be similar to 2020.

“If the percentage turnout is repeated, the number of votes will jump by 138,000 from 1,656,686 to an estimated 1,795,226,” she said.

Outside of the long lines, which she said are common at traditionally popular vote centers, no major issues have been reported.

“With Countywide Voting, voters can vote at any of the 88 polling locations across Harris County during Early Voting and at 700 vote centers on Election Day, November 5. A list of vote centers is available at HarrisVotes.com,” she said.

Segura said they hope to avoid any concerns about ballot paper for this election.

“Voting Centers have been allocated an abundance of ballot paper for both Early Voting and Election Day,” she said. “Still, the paper supply at each voting center is being monitored on a daily basis to enable replenishing the supply if needed.”

With less than 10 days before the election, the poll numbers are tighter than ever and both sides are encouraging voters to let their voice be heard at the polls.

Early Voting by personal appearance is underway and runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Election day is Nov. 5 and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 88 polling locations throughout Harris County and voters can use any of them to cast their vote. Harris County has the reputation for long ballots so be prepared before entering the voting booth by visiting HarrisVotes.com to familiarize yourself with your ballot. Don’t forget to bring some form of personal identification. That can include a Texas driver license, Texas personal identification card, Texas handgun license, U.S. Military ID with photo, Texas election ID certificate, U.S. Passport, or U.S. citizenship certificate with photo.

For those relying on public transportation, METRO will offer voters free rides to and from the polling locations. Voters will disclose to their bus driver if they’re coming from a voting location or going to one.