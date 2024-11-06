Rotary Million Dollar Meal fundraiser nets $14k

GALENA PARK/JACINTO CITY ROTARY

By David Taylor

One of the fall events on everyone’s calendar is the annual Million Dolar Meal hosted by the Galena Park/ Jacinto City Rotary Club at the Jacinto City Town Center during the lunch hour. It’s important as the club works hard not only to sell meals but raise money with beautifully assembled baskets with everything under the sun offered. The money raised goes to support local projects and scholarships for Galena Park and Jacinto City students, and the Rotary Foundation.

Led by club president and Galena Park High School principal Juan Ramirez, the Rotarians on Tuesday, Oct. 22 proceeded to raise $14,000, more than last year’s fundraiser of $12,000.

The club sold chili lunches and led a live and silent auction.

Galena Park High School’s Culinary Arts department assisted with serving the meals. Corporal Cano cooked spicy and mild batches of chili with all the trimmings.

The live auction was led by Harris County Precinct 2 Constable Jerry Garcia and dignitaries, elected officials, and the public sponsored the event and bid on auction items.

Congresswoman Silvia Garcia took home a beautiful piece of art that was donated by Sara Velazquez from the Galena Park/Jacinto City Torreon Satellite Club.

The event concluded when raffle winners won Visa gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.

Gold-level sponsors included McGriff Insurance Services and Texas Political Subdivisions. Silver-level sponsors include Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Galena Park ISD Superintendent Dr. John Moore, and the Galena Park ISD Education Foundation.

The “Million Dollar Meal” is a Rotary Foundation tradition, for major donors only.