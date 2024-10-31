Harris County Sheriff’s Captain Darrell Criss an FBI National Academy Graduate

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX.~October 27, 2024~It gives me great pleasure to announce that Harris County’s Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Captain Darrell Criss has successfully graduated from the FBI National Academy, the most prestigious criminal justice academy in the nation. This achievement places him in the top 1% of law enforcement professionals in the United States.

Captain Criss said, “This achievement will help me and along with my agency to stay connected with leaders from around the world in times of need and to offer assistance whenever resources, wisdom and knowledge can be leveraged to improve our law enforcement and peacekeeping services to our community in the United States and abroad. I was able to forge lifelong bonds and connections with over 200 law enforcement top leaders and executives from across the nation and several other countries and continents.”

On August 26, 2024 Lieutenant Criss achieved another career milestone when he was promoted to captain. Upon his promotion he said, “I’m humbled and honored to have the rank of Captain bestowed upon me. I’m one of twenty- six Captains amongst a command of approximately 5500 sheriff’s personnel. Leadership is a calling that I have embraced as a Texas Peace Officer, and to have the opportunity to serve at top levels in such a respected and noble agency is truly a blessing.”

“As a servant leader now commanding over 250 personnel I’ll provide all the mental wellness and physical support and/or assistance needed to ensure personnel within my command are able to successfully carry out and complete their duties with as much joy and peace as possible. Serving in the role of a Captain is truly an honor and with this, I am committed to fulfilling my duties to my country, state and county to the best of my ability with unwavering commitment and loyalty.”

Criss began his law enforcement career with the HCSO twenty years ago as a Detention Officer in the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in July 2004. His first assignment as Captain will be in the Detention Support Services Bureau, where he will serve as the Division Commander of the Inmate Services Division.

Captain Criss holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston, a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Leadership and Management from Sam Houston State University.

Captain Criss and his wife of 21 years, LaShanda, are proud parents of twin daughters and a son. He enjoys spending quality time with his family and is a dedicated servant to the Fifth Ward Church of Christ.

My wife Linda and I have known Brother Criss by his teaching our Bible classes. We feel his successes are due to him always placing the needs of others above himself. We extend our congratulations to Captain Darrell Criss on his well-deserved promotion.