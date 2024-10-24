NS Mustangs Dominate Homecoming Game

NS Mustangs 55 – 6 Channelview Falcons

By Allan Jamail

October 17, 2024~The Home coming football game between the North Shore Mustangs and the neighboring Channelview Falcons brought out the Mustang nation in large numbers. The halftime show was almost more exciting than the runaway game where the Eastside Boys made 7 of their 8 touchdowns in the first half; winning 55 to 6.

Late in the fourth quarter after NS’s head coach Willie Gaston pulled his starting defense did the Falcons get on the score board. The Falcons offense couldn’t run or pass effectively against the mauling Nshore defense. The Mustang’s defense has only allow an average of 6 points per game.

Gaston rotated in and out during the game his stable of quarterbacks (QB’s). Starting QB Kaleb Bailey saw most of the playing time. He threw a pair of TD passes as did Kaleb Maryland the backup QB.

Mustang’s scorers: Quanell Farrakhan Jr. made 2 TD’s on 2 punt returns, Deion DeBlanc, 2 TD’s, Kaleb Maryland ran for a TD on a QB keeper play, D’Andre Hardeman Jr ran for a TD, Dorian Barnes 1 TD rushing play and Kaden Brandley rushed for a TD. Extra point kicker sophomore Jorge Campos kicked for 7 points. Linda Jamail, statistician and photographer.

The NS Mustangs will next play on the road in front of a sellout crowd against the Atascocita Eagles Friday, October 25th at Turner Stadium.