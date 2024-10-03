Mustangs Cage Wildcats 42-0

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. GPISD Stadium ~ September 26, 2024 the North Shore Mustangs playing without Head Coach Willie Gaston because of a UIL game suspension easily shutout the visiting Humble Wildcats 42–0.

The Eastside Boys offense started fast and ended fast scoring two touchdowns (TD) in the first quarter and scoring in each remaining quarter.

The Wildcats offense was never a threat to the stampeding Mustang’s defense. Stangs defense in four games has only allowed two TD’s.

Senior defensive standout linebacker Charles Ross continues to makes sacks in every game. In the second quarter he stripped the ball causing a fumble while sacking the quarterback and ran it back 31 yds for a TD.

Multiple players gave solid performances to lead North Shore to victory, but perhaps none more so impressive than junior quarterback Kaleb Bailey. He threw for 155 yards and a (TD) while completing 84.6% of his passes, and ran for a TD. Running back D’Andre Hardeman continues to be the go to player on the ground game with TD runs in all four games.

North Shore scorers were: #18 Charles Ross defensive linebacker on a fumble recovery TD runback (1TD), #15 Kaleb Bailey, quarterback run (1TD), #28 D’Andre Hardeman (1TD), #4 Kendrick Deblanc, pass/run (1TD), #9 Quanell Farrakhan Jr. pass/run (1TD), and #87 Jorge Campos, kicker made all 6 extra points. Linda Jamail photographer and statistician.

North Shore will take their 4 – 0 record on the road playing the 3 – 1 Kingwood Mustangs at Turner Stadium, Thursday, October 3rd @ 7PM.