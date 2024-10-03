GP Girls Volleyball Yellow Jackets Dominate Carnegie Rhinos

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park, TX. Thursday, September 24, 2024: The Galena Park Varsity Fighting Girls Yellow Jackets volleyball team under Head Coach Mary DeFiore takes 1st place in district.

Going into the game the GP girls were tied for first place with the Carnegie Rhinos but not for long. They were able to win first place by shutting the Rhinos out in three games.

One of several top performing Jackets is Senior Camila Esquivel, she and her teammates won the 3 games with scores of 25-17 / 25-16 & 25-21.

Coach DeFiore watched intensely and constantly gave instructions to her team to help insure to remove any doubt which team on the court should be number one. Her game strategy continues to prove successful with each team they play.

On September 28th they shutout the Houston Austin Mustangs 25-17 / 25-7 / & 25-7. As of September 30th the 1st place Jackets have a 15 game win streak and are 10-0 in district play.

Galena Park is always lethal from the service line. They’ve now served at least five aces in 60 consecutive matches dating back to last season. Another big factor in their wins is their feisty defense.

The GP girl’s volleyball teams won the best float award in the homecoming parade and were proudly represented by player Camila Esquivel as Homecoming Queen (see homecoming king & queen photo on page # in the NC Star).

DeFiore will lose half of her varsity players at season’s end, but she’s got some great talent coming up from the junior varsity team. The GP JV’s shutout Carnegie’s JV team and the GP freshman girls also shutout Carnegie’s freshman team. Linda Jamail, photographer & statistician.