NS Mustangs Run Over GCM Patriots 70–0

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park Stadium–October 11, 2024~ The stampeding Mustangs defense gave the Goose Creek Memorial (GCM) visitors a “goose egg” (zero points) in their 6–0 undefeated season record, 70–0.

Head Coach Willie Gaston has been telling his offense he wants a faster start and this game met his goal scoring 28 points in the first quarter. Once he saw GCM wasn’t a real challenge he smartly began playing his backup players.

North Shore’s fast-pace defense continues to mop up their opponents offenses game after game. Opponents running up the middle against the Eastside Boys defensive have proven a waste of a play; they shutout the Patriots offense.

The Mustangs opened the game’s scoring in the first 4 minutes when senior running back Deion DeBlanc took a fake punt 49 yards for a TD.

On the ensuing kickoff, special team player Da’Sean Royal recovered a Patriots’ fumble in the end zone for another TD. In less than 11 seconds, the Mustangs had scored twice, and GCM was down 14-0.

Nshore’s quarterback Kaleb Bailey had a big night, he threw for 163 yards and four touchdowns with a perfect 13- for-13 passing record, he also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown.

When GCM was placed in District 23-6A by the UIL, they knew that they were going to face some of the best football teams in the state. They are on a 14-game losing streak (dating back to last season) that has dropped them down to 0-6 this season.

North Shore will celebrate their homecoming game when they square off against their neighboring Channelview Falcons at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 17th. Linda Jamail, photographer/ statistician.