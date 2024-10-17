Yellow Jackets Lose 1st Place – GP 27 – Waltrip 42

By Allan Jamail

October 11, 2024-Galena Park Stadium – The Yellow Jackets lost their stingers and first place to the Waltrip Rams; 42~27. Both teams entered the game undefeated in 5A-1 Region III District 10.

Jackets Head Coach Spiro Amarantos has to deal with controlling the team’s penalties. The 3 penalties in the first quarter killed their momentum forcing them to give the ball to the Rams who has potent offense. In the last seven games the Jackets have committed 31 penalties.

Also contributing to their loss was inaccurate passing due to the Rams hot pursuit on the Jackets junior QB Kendall Combs. He has some great potential with his pass run option and with another season he’ll continue to improve.

Combs and running backs Cary Clay and Andrew Cortes will continue to chalk up wins this season and next season. Clay and Combs both juniors will only get better as they work together; adding to the mix is junior kicker Juan Soto who made all three extra point attempts.

The normal tough defense of the Jackets was out maneuvered by the Rams offense with QB Kevion West making impressive runs and pass completions totaling 226 yds. Rams running back Braylon Wilson ran for 234 yds. The Rams will be a team to consider in the future since they’ll have half of this year’s team return including QB Kevion West.

GP offense scorers: Cary Clay 3TD’s, Kendall Combs 1 TD and kicker Juan Soto kicked 3 extra points.

The Jackets team will lose 29 seniors and have 19 of the 48 player roster return.

The Galena Park have three district games left and the Rams have four. In order for the Jackets to regain their first place position they must win their final three games and the Rams must lose 2 of their 4 district games, an unlikely happening. Linda Jamail, photographer/statistician.

The Yellow Jackets next play the Sharpstown Apollos, Saturday, October 19th at 12 noon at the Butler Stadium.