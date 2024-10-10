Yellow Jackets Soar Past Spring Woods Tigers 44 – 14

By Allan Jamail

October 3, 2024 ~ Houston, TX at the HISD Tulley Stadium, the Galena Park Fighting Yellow Jackets, under Head Coach Spiro Amarantos, continued their district win streak to 4-0. The Jackets sitting on top of 5A-1 Region III District 10 have developed a two prong attack which had been lacking in past years.

They have become unpredictable for their opponents, now having a run/pass option in their playbook, so teams don’t know what to expect. They have a stable of tough running backs who can run or catch and several good receivers. And an extra point kicker who’s accurate.

Some of the game’s standouts: Kendall Combs, Cary Clay, Hunter James, Christian Molina, Caesar Lopez, Walter Mejia, Arturo Alvarado and others.

The 1st place Yellow Jackets (4-0) will host the visiting 2nd place Houston Waltrip Rams (3-0) October, 11th @ 7PM. This game will decide whose 1st in their district.