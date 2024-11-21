Erica Lee Carter Congressional District 18 Swearing in Ceremony

By Allan Jamail

Houston, TX. Saturday, November 16, 2024 at the Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Erica Lee Carter took her Oath of Office at a community swearing ceremony to fill out the term of her mother, the late Honorable Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee who passed away in July of this year.

At the ceremony her twin children daughter Ellison and son Roy Carter III led in the Pledge of Allegiance to the US flag. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and Congressman Al Green along with lots of other elected officials were present.

Carter (Democratic Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 18th Congressional District. She won in the special general election on November 5, 2024 with 69 percent of the votes over two Republican candidates.

She officially assumed office on November 12, 2024 in a formal swearing in at the US House of Representatives, afterwards she made her first speech before congress.

Her current term ends on January 3, 2025.

Carter will serve the district until former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner takes his oath in January for a full two year term. Carter endorsed Turner in the general election on November 5, 2024 for the full term.

The 18th District covers a large section of the Houston metro area, including Downtown Houston and including parts of the North Channel area.

Erica Lee Carter earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree from Duke University’s Terry Sanford School of Public Policy. Her career experience includes working in the policy division for Commissioner Rodney Ellis (D) in Harris County Precinct One, as a budget analyst for the Governor of New York, and as a first-grade teacher in the Houston Independent School District.