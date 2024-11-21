Mustangs Crush Deer Park, Heading to Area Round

By Allan Jamail

Galena Park ISD Stadium ~ Houston, TX. ~ November 14, 2024 ~ The Eastside Boys under head coach Willie Gaston wasted no time letting the Mustang Nation’s fans know who’ll be advancing to the next playoff game. After showcasing his starters Gaston pulled them early with a 28 – 13 halftime lead.

In the first half Quarterback (QB) Kaleb Bailey started strong, throwing two touchdowns (TD’s) before Gaston let junior QB Kaleb Maryland takeover. Maryland completed 15 of 18 passes for 286 yards for an 88 percent completion record with two TD’s. The Mustangs offense made 8 TD’s with 592 yards. The relentless and awe some defense of the Stang’s shut down the passing and running of the Deer. The Deer were scoreless after the 2nd quarter ending the game with only 212 offensive yards.

Nshore scorers: Kendrick DeBlanc, 2TD, Chris Thomas, 2TD’s, Terence Blackshure, 1TD, D’Andre Hardeman Jr., 1TD, Quanell Farrakhan Jr., 1TD, Courtney Cloud, 1 TD, place kickers Jorge Campos, Daniel Cruz & Christopher Montoya made 8 points. Linda Jamail statistician/ photographer.

North Shore, 11-0 record will next play on a neutral field vs. Ridge Point Panthers, 10-1 record (Missouri City, TX) on Friday, November 22 @ 7pm at the Pearland ISD (Rig) Stadium. The Area Round playoff game is a part of the 2024 UIL Conference 6A D1 tournament Texas Foot ball State Championships.