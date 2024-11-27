North Shore Mustangs Dominate Ridge Point Panthers, Advance to Regional Semifinals

By Allan Jamail

Pearland, TX.~On November 22, 2024 while playing at a neutral site at the “Rig Stadium” the North Shore Mustangs and the Ridge Point Panthers game was highly publicized as one of Texas’s premier matchups in high school football for the week. The game attracted a large audience of football enthusiasts along with each teams large fan base.

The Eastside Boys squad was dominant and quickly discouraged the Panther fans who were hoping for a victory by scoring 23 points in the first quarter. This score included their defense making a 2 point safety and shutting out the Panthers in the first quarter. In the football playoff season the loser goes home, there’s no second chance. NShore preserved their 12-0 undefeated season record with the Area-Round win while Ridge Point’s season came to a close with a 10-2 record.

North Shore advances to the third round of the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season. It’s an impressive streak that spans three head coaches: David Aymond, Jon Kay and now Willie Gaston. The Eastside Boys just keep knocking out area round opponents year after year.

NShore Head Coach Willie Gaston said, “I think that’s the message we were preaching all week—let’s just come out fast and try to jump on them, overwhelm them a NShore scorers: D’Andre Hardeman Jr., (2TD’s), Quanell Farrakhan Jr., (1 TD), Deion Deblanc, (1 TD), Chris Thomas, (1 TD), Cameron Smith, (1 TD) and kicker Daniel Cruz made all 6 extra point kicks. Linda Jamail, statistician/photographer. North Shore advances to play Katy (11-1) in the Region III semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium. It’s a matchup between two of the most accomplished football programs in Texas. Katy beat Cypress Falls 49-20 on Friday night. The most recent matchup between the Mustangs and Tigers came the day after Thanksgiving in 2019, when North Shore prevailed with a 56-35 triumph in the regional semifinals. bit. I’m very proud of the way our team came out fast on offense and defense. I’m proud of our coaching staff.”

NShore scorers: D’Andre Hardeman Jr., (2TD’s), Quanell Farrakhan Jr., (1 TD), Deion Deblanc, (1 TD), Chris Thomas, (1 TD), Cameron Smith, (1 TD) and kicker Daniel Cruz made all 6 extra point kicks. Linda Jamail, statistician/photographer.

North Shore advances to play Katy (11-1) in the Region III semifinals at 2 p.m. Friday at NRG Stadium. It’s a matchup between two of the most accomplished football programs in Texas. Katy beat Cypress Falls 49-20 on Friday night. The most recent matchup between the Mustangs and Tigers came the day after Thanksgiving in 2019, when North Shore prevailed with a 56-35 triumph in the regional semifinals.