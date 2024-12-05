Murderer of GP Cheerleader Sentenced to 17 years

By David Taylor

Managing Editor

A 29-year nightmare has finally come to an end for the Kristie Martin family.

The 19-year-old popular cheerleader from Galena Park High School was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Channelview at River Terrace Park almost three decades ago, and her admitted murderer, Jose Luis Rios, was sentenced to 17 years behind bars last week in a Harris County court.

It was not the sentence the family had hoped for.

“We weren’t totally sold on that,” said her mother, Judy Martin. “I don’t think Stephanie (her sister) and I realized that they were going to move forward with that.”

Martin said originally that they had offered 25 years for a plea bargain, and Rios’ lawyer countered with 10. After more negotiations, they settled on 17.

“You know how it is. All it would have taken would be to have one or two [jurors] that would have caused a hung jury, and he might get off entirely,” she said.

She was happy that he finally admitted guilt in court and took his punishment. Both Kristie’s mom and sister Stephanie were able to give impact statements. Her father Brian, died of a massive heart attack.

“He went to his grave without the satisfaction of knowing her killer had been caught,” her mom said.

Stephanie spoke first. She had spent the night with her cousins making Christmas cookies when her aunt came in and told her Kristie had been shot and killed.

“Going forward every part of our lives felt heavy with heartbreak. It took years to start feeling normal again,” Stephanie said. “Kristie did not get to see me graduate from high school or college, Kristie was not there to be a bridesmaid at my wedding, and Kristie was not with us to help welcome my son and daughter into the world. We must have cried a million tears in the past 29 years,” she said.

Judy’s sister Dr. Shirley Ellisor, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins attended the sentencing.

“Her (Judy’s) eyes were trained on Rios the whole time. I don’t know that she even looked a different direction,” Ellisor said.

Martin stood to read her statement, and the interpreter had to tell Rios to look at her while she held a photo of Kristie.

“This is my daughter Kristie. Kristie had unconditional love for everyone. On December 23, 1995, you chose to take her life. She was only 19 years old, the same age as you were,” she read.

Martin told how she felt relief after she discovered he had been arrested and jailed in Harris County.

“We miss her every day, and nothing can ever bring her back. Kristie was a Christian, a Christ follower, so she is now in heaven with her Lord and Savior, and her dad Brian who died an early death 15 years ago, heartbroken and still grieving.”

Both Martins said their prayer now was for his own soul in the hopes he would change his ways and become a productive leader in his family and the community. Judy Martin bought Rios a Spanish Bible to give to him, but no one sentenced to jail can take anything with them.

“The bailiff said they would do their best to get it to him,” she said.

Martin said Rios could come before the parole board as early as five years.

“We will be there to protest that and give victim statements against his release,” Martin said.

On Friday night, Dec. 22, 1995, Kristie had gone shopping with her mom earlier in the day. That night, she opted not to go to her aunt’s house to make Christmas cookies, and instead went out with friends. As she walked down the stairs of her house headed to go out, she was wearing her Christmas present, a leather jacket which her mom had bought her earlier while they were out shopping.

“She stopped on the stairs and sang ‘O Holy Night,’” her mom said.

Martin was shot and killed around 12:15 a.m. early Saturday by Rios at a small park in Channelview. Court depositions say Rios used an assault rifle during the drive-by shooting. He had driven by the park and saw two couples. Kristie and her friend Sal were outside the car. Rios ordered them to walk toward them, and the couple scrambled to get back in the car. Rios unloaded five shots, one of which struck Martin in the back, killing her. Shrapnel hit a female in the back seat riding with them. She survived her wounds.

The funeral was held the next day on Sunday afternoon, Christmas Eve, following church services at the Woodforest Baptist Church in North Shore. Around 1,000-plus mourners attended the funeral.

The case drew national attention with profiles on Unsolved Mysteries and America’s Most Wanted. Rios was indicted on the charge of murder on May 1, 1996, by the 263rd Grand Jury, without him being present.

Both Martins said they were relieved this part of justice was done—for now.