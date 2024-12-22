CV firefighters partner with district, preachers to meet need

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Every time there’s a tone out, Channelview firefighters rush to the truck, loading up, and responding to the call knowing there’s someone in need on the other end of the 9-1-1 phone call.

Almost 11 years ago, firefighters heard a call of a different kind and have come to the rescue of several thousand children over the last decade to offer help.

Julio Flores, spokesperson for the fire department, said they have been doing some kind of toy drive since he’s been there since 2009.

“We really kicked it into gear when we became a commissioned department about 11 years ago,” he said.

Previously, the department was a combination volunteer and partly paid group. Now they are a fully paid fire department since Channelview has grown immensely over the last decade and the number of calls has increased enormously.

Flores became really involved in the toy drive two years ago.

“We don’t do this alone. We partner with the Channelview Ministry team and the Channelview Independent School District,” he said.

“They help with toy drives, and the school also collects toys,” he said.

Counselors at each of the school’s nominate students they identify as needy and give that list to the school administrators.

“They sort the toys at a local church, and then fill the bags according to the student’s needs,” he said.

For Flores, it’s kind of personal.

“You see some of the kids on the scenes we make, and you see how they’re living and what they’re going through, and you want to help,” he said.

Most of the team were born and raised in Channelview and they work in the district or fire department and committed.

“Their heart is in it because this is their hometown,” he said.

Flores estimated they assist between 180-200 students every year. They try hard each year to provide between four to five toys for each student. That amounts to almost 1,000 toys to collect each year.

“For some of the students, it’s the only gifts they will get on Christmas. The families are struggling just to make ends meet,” he said. “It’s stressful. Our team knows there’s a lot on us to help meet the need.”

They don’t always make that goal.

“The last few years, the number of toys we collect isn’t enough to cover for the students. So, on Dec. 18 or so, we go to Walmart and shop for the remainder,” he said, “and it usually takes us four hours.”

The money to buy the remaining gifts comes from area companies who donate, and individuals, or organizations who make donations.

If that still doesn’t cover it all, the fire department steps in with some funds to complete the task.

“The toys are delivered to the schools this year on the 19th and the parents pick up the toys from the schools. The kids don’t see us giving the toys to them and the parents can wrap the gifts and put that they’re from mom or dad,” he said.

Flores said they take money up until December 16.

“Donations after that are still appreciated because throughout the year, we always find students who need toys especially after a scene,” he said.

For more information, please call Channelview Fire Department at 281-452-5782.