Harris County: No restrictions on fireworks this New Year’s

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

After a sweltering summer where Harris County Commissioners took the advice of the Fire Marshal and restricted certain fireworks, the recent rains meant the cancellation of the burn ban and county residents only are free to shoot fireworks without abandon this New Year’s.

Sue Davis, spokesperson for Top Dog Fireworks, said “We’re expecting a robust season for Christmas and New Year’s. The weather looks to be perfect with comfortable temperatures and just enough rain to keep things from drying out.”

While the restrictions of the burn ban this summer have been lifted, Davis warns that residents should be certain they live in an area that allows fireworks to be used.

“Please be sure that you are shooting fireworks in locations where it is legal and that you follow the basic, common sense safety rules,” she asked.

No cities in Harris County allow fireworks, only areas that are in the county only.

Davis has seen numerous stories in the media where fireworks have caused a house or garage or both to be burned to the ground.

“Be careful how you dispose of hot fireworks. Douse them with water before you put them in a trash can but don’t put the can in your garage or up against your house,” she advised. “Roll it down the driveway until you are sure the fireworks are cool.”

Top Dog Fireworks has 14 locations in the greater Houston area. The locations can be found on their website at 222.topdogfireworks.com.

The company also shares its profits with organizations including bands, choirs, etc. who earn money as their students and parent organizations staff the warehouses.

“As always, Top Dog is proud to support our local community by working with organizations to manage our stores,” she said. Area schools participating include North Shore High School Band boosters, Crosby High School Band Boosters, and the Huffman-Hargrave Project Graduation.

The students learn skills working in a retail atmosphere and gain confidence in learning about their products and services.

The fireworks season begins on Dec. 20 and runs thru Jan. 1 at midnight.

“Everything is on sale,” Davis said. “We are offering 25 percent off the entire purchase Dec. 20 thru Dec. 27.

A quick perusal through the store and there are deals to find like the $89/99 cakes are by one, get one free. Also, roman candles, swords, and light sabers are also buy one, get one free

For every $250 in purchases, customers receive one free cake.

“We’re giving away a large assortment of fireworks. Register in store, or online at www.topdogfireworks.com,” she said.

Davis offered a number of safety rules when using fireworks.

Fireworks Safety Rules

–Always read and follow label directions.

–Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

–Always shoot fireworks on level ground away from buildings and vegetation.

–Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

–Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.)

–Light only one firework at a time.

–Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

–The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

–Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can. Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can—this can lead to house fires. Place your garbage can away from your home and garage.

–If necessary to store fireworks, keep them in a cool, dry place.