North Channel Chamber celebrates 2024 Holiday Open House

Dec 28, 2024 North Channel Star Community, Front Page 0

On December 10th, the Chamber had their annual open house for the holidays; members and guests enjoyed delicious foods and refreshments. Chamber Pres. & CEO Margie Buentello greeted everyone and wished them the best of the holiday season. Photo by Allan Jamail To learn how the chamber can help your business and or individuals visit: www.northchannelarea.com / (713) 450-3600
On December 10, the Chamber had their annual open house for the holidays; members and guests enjoyed delicious foods and refreshments. Chamber President & CEO Margie Buentello greeted everyone and wished them the best of the holiday season.
To learn how the chamber can help your business and or individuals visit www.northchannelarea.com or call them at 713-450-3600. Photo by Allan Jamail

Be the first to comment

Leave a Comment:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.