Jacinto City Sparkles with Annual Christmas Parade, Award Ceremony and Tree Lighting Celebration

By Gerardo Hernandez

Jacinto City kicked off the holiday season in grand style with its annual Christmas Parade and Awards Ceremony.

Mayor Diaz welcomed attendees to the event, setting the tone for an evening filled with festive cheer and community spirit.

Followed by the introduction of city officials and special guests by Mayor Diaz.

The evening’s judges, Lina Medina, Al Gutierrez, and Debbie Gutierrez, were tasked with selecting winners from the impressive parade entries.

The festivities featured captivating performances by the Jacinto City Elementary Honor Choir, the Galena Park Jacketeers, and members of the Galena Park Choir, showcasing the community’s young talent.

Parade participants dazzled the crowd with creative floats, earning top honors in various categories.

The “Polar Express Train” float by the Galena Park High School Gold Blooded Athletic Council won “Most Beautiful,” while Galena Park High School FFA claimed “Most Original.”

Whittier Elementary Wildcats Cheer Team earned recognition for “Marching,” and Rosyisela DeLeon and Family’s “Whoville/Grinch” float received an Honorable Mention.

The coveted “Mayor’s Choice” award went to the Galena Park High School Jacketeers.

The evening concluded with the lighting of the Christmas tree, a cherished tradition that brought families and friends together in celebration.

Mayor Diaz, along with the council and city employees, extended warm wishes to the community for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year, marking the start of the holiday season in Jacinto City.