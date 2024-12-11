Rep. Ana Hernandez’ Holiday Open House

By Allan Jamail

Thursday, December 5, 2024 – Jacinto City, Tx. – Each holiday season State Representative Ana Hernandez of House District 143 invites her constituents to an open house at the district office. The joyous and cheerful event provides festive food and refreshments for her guests.

Hernandez also uses this opportunity to visit and to learn of any issues or concerns anyone may have in which she can be of help. Monthly Hernandez and her staff visits civic and neighborhood clubs keeping members in formed on important issues and to provide help with issues they may have.

Representative Hernandez has always believed that the best policy is an open door policy. Each year, she takes the holiday season as a time to welcome the community to the district office and remind them that it is their office. She encourages the guests if they ever find themselves in need of assistance with a state agency to contact her office.

The 143rd State District covers part of Houston, Baytown, Channelview and the cities of Galena Park and Jacinto City. The district office is located at 1233 Mercury Drive in Jacinto City (phone: 713-675- 8596)