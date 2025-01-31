Alvarado bills following Beryl getting consideration, traction

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Promises made. Promises kept.

Senator Carol Alvarado (D) promised at a Public Utilities Commission of Texas hearing in Houston last fall on the response to Hurricane Beryl that she would file legislation related to the debacle created by CenterPoint Energy. The Senator kept her word.

Now as the session gets underway, some of her colleagues are signing on to strengthen the chance they will get a vote on the floor of the Senate and eventually become law in the state.

Last year, Hurricane Beryl struck the Texas Gulf Coast leaving nearly 3 million homes without power, exposing critical gaps in Texas’s disaster preparedness and leaving some of the most vulnerable residents in dire straits.

Alvarado said the legislation is aimed at closing the gap between the haves and have-nots after disasters, when safe living conditions are too often a privilege.

Here’s a brief summary of each of the six bills filed by Alvarado.

–SB 481 requires nursing homes and assisted living facilities to maintain emergency generators to power heating, cooling and emergency functions for at least 96 hours. In Harris County alone, 14 nursing homes and 30 assisted living facilities were without power for at least four days after Beryl struck, leaving residents exposed to extreme heat. This bill ensures facilities can maintain safe temperatures, properly store medications and operate essential medical equipment during extended outages.

–SB 482 protects utility workers by increasing penalties for assault during disasters – the same protections afforded to first responders. After Hurricane Beryl, thousands of line workers traveled from across the country to help restore power to millions of Texans. These essential workers must be protected from harassment and violence.

–SB 483 mandates that utility companies securely share customer contact information to promote timely communication during emergencies. While millions struggled without power during Hurricane Beryl, many were unable to receive basic updates about outages affecting their homes. This bill enables direct emergency communications while implementing strict data security requirements and time limits on information retention.

–SB 484 requires warning labels on portable generators that do not include carbon monoxide safety shut off features. Portable generators are one of the most dangerous consumer products on the market. Carbon monoxide deaths spike predictably because of portable generators after every major power outage and this legislation ensures consumers are properly warned when the product lacks an essential safety feature.

–SB 485 creates clear duties of care for landlords serving senior citizens and Texans with disabilities. The bill establishes clear responsibilities for landlords during disasters, requiring them to take reasonable precautions to protect residents, prepare for hazardous conditions and ensure that staff are properly trained and available during emergencies, Additionally, landlords are prohibited from abandoning their complexes during disaster situations, emphasizing their obligation to remain present and accountable to their tenants.

–SB 486 increases criminal penalties for the abandonment of children, seniors and disabled Texans during declared disasters. With rising rates of natural disasters, caretakers must be held accountable when they desert those in their care. This bill ensures that leaving vulnerable Texans behind during their time of greatest need carries serious consequences.

“These bills represent critical steps toward ensuring that all Texans have the protections and support they need when disasters strike,” Alvarado said in a press release.

All bills must endure a seven-stage process: Stage 1, the bill is filed; Stage 2, the bill leaves out of the Senate committee; Stage 3, the bill receives a vote by the entire Senate and then heads to the House; Stage 4, the bill leaves the House Committee; Stage 5, the bill receives a vote by the House; Stage 6, if the bill survives, it then heads to the governor for his signature; and lastly, Stage 7, the bill becomes law.