Channelview ISD Celebrates DECA Students Advancing to State

From community reports
Last week, Channelview High School Distributive Education Club of America (DECA) students competed in the District competition in Fort Bend, and we’re thrilled to announce that the following students are advancing to
State in March in Dallas, Texas.
Here’s the students advancing:
Automotive Service Marketing Series — Joaquin Mondez and Jeremy Hernandez
Project Management Sales Project — Samiya Webber
Professional Selling Event — Kyle Martin
Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making — Joyce Hernandez and Lyrra Moreau
Students will compete later this year at state.
