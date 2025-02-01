Channelview ISD Celebrates DECA Students Advancing to State

Photo courtesy of Channelview ISD
From community reports

Last week, Channelview High School Distributive Education Club of America (DECA) students competed in the District competition in Fort Bend, and we’re thrilled to announce that the following students are advancing to
State in March in Dallas, Texas.

Here’s the students advancing:

Automotive Service Marketing Series — Joaquin Mondez and Jeremy Hernandez

Project Management Sales Project — Samiya Webber

Professional Selling Event — Kyle Martin

Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making — Joyce Hernandez and Lyrra Moreau

Students will compete later this year at state.

