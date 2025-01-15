FBI searches for ‘Camo Jacket Crooks’ behind ATM robbery in east Harris County

From community reports

The FBI’s Violent Crime Task Force is searching for a group of ATM robbers dubbed the “Camo Jacket Crooks.” Despite being named after their disguise-patterned torsos, authorities are hoping that this group of thieves can’t hide from justice.

The situation unfolded shortly before 1 p.m. on Oct. 7, at a CVS store located on Wallisville Rd. in east Harris County.

Four men entered the store, investigators said, three of whom were wearing camouflage-colored jackets. The fourth was wearing a black and yellow Iowa Hawkeyes jacket. The thieves waited for an ATM courier to start servicing the ATM inside the store. Once the worker was in position, officials said the thieves snatched the bag and ran outside with an undisclosed amount of money. There was a getaway driver nearby, waiting to pick them up and complete the heist.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the charging and/or arrest of these thieves. If you have information, please contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS(8477) or

the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000.

Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website.