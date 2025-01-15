New Sheldon ISD Board Members Sworn into Office

From community reports

At the December 17 School Board Meeting, the Board declared the opposed and unopposed board members are elected. The following were administered the oath of office and sworn in:

Position 1 – Candace Randall

Position 2 – Latricia Archie (unopposed)

Position 3 – Darius Provost-Evans

Candace Randall is a lifelong resident of Sheldon ISD and a dedicated member of the community. She is the proud mother of two daughters, one attending Sheldon Lake Elementary and the other at King High School. Candace

earned her Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Houston-Downtown and her Master’s in Special Education from Lamar University.

With over 12 years of experience in education, Candace’s career began right here in Sheldon ISD. She has served in various roles, including teacher’s aide, math teacher, resource teacher, co-teacher, special education department

chair, and is currently the program director for an after-school initiative. Her commitment to education extends beyond the classroom, as she regularly volunteers and actively participates in community events throughout Sheldon.

Latricia Denise Archie is a lifelong resident of the Sheldon community. She’s a 1988 graduate of C. E. King School. She graduated from San Jacinto College North where she received an Associate Degree in Music and a Certificate

of Technology in Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN). Ms. Archie loves her community and loves to serve in her community. She’s a dedicated volunteer in the district. She has two wonderful sons who are graduates of Sheldon

ISD. Latricia is passionate about Sheldon ISD district and the students and teachers. She desires that every child that graduates from this premier school district is successful and that every teacher and staff in the district are equipped with everything they need to make sure our children are successful. She is a God fearing woman that lives by faith and walks in integrity. She quotes, “I love what I do and love the people I serve.”

Darius Provost-Evans is a foster dad and educator with over 10 years of experience working with economically

disadvantaged families. He began his career as a child abuse investigator and later opened his home to foster children. With a master’s degree and a nursing degree, Darius brings a unique perspective to his work in education and community service. As an active member of the Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO), he is committed to creating safe and nurturing learning environments for all children. Darius is a proud union member, committed to advocating for workers’ rights and fair treatment in the community.