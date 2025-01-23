Highlands Rotary Chili Feast will feature unique auction items

From community reports

HIGHLANDS – Rotarians are in full preparation for their big annual Chili Feast, to be held Saturday, February 1st at the social hall of St. Jude’s Catholic Church on S. Main Street. A large crowd is expected again this year, and people are anxious to get out and meet their friends in this 50th year tradition.

The event includes delicious chili dinners, cooked with Chester Stasney’s world-famous recipe, a raffle for 16 prizes including a new 2025 Chevy SUV, a silent auction and a live auction. Chili Feast Chairman Patricia Scott pointed out that the live auction contains a number of desirable items, which are offered only once a year to event participants.

This year the auction will include an outdoor porch swing, a Dooley & Burke designer purse, gift cards for crawfish lovers from the Crawfish Shack and the Mud Bug which include crawfish dinners and other memorabilia, a Craftsman Tool Set, gardening cart and supplies, 4 passes to the Crosby Fair & Rodeo plus parking, mechanics 297 piece tool set, Picnic Table, ad in the Star Courier, Stihl chain saw, SuperBowl liquor basket, Banana Pudding Cheese Cake, miniature childrens’ vehicles, and Valentine themed items. This is only a partial listing with more to come.

Also available will be three unique and special handmade quilts by Connie Russell, including patriotic and sports team themes including the Astros. With Valentine’s Day coming up, there are several Valentine themed items to be auctioned.

Rotarians and local businesses are selling tickets now, for $100 for the raffle and two chili dinners. Club president Gay-Lynn Milliorn said they are going fast this year. Tickets are available at local banks, businesses, Dr. White’s dental office, Turner Chevrolet, and many other locations. Or you can call 713-906-2337 for more information.

Chairperson Scott reminds everyone that Rotary welcomes corporate sponsors, and donations of items to the live and silent auctions. Contact her at 713-906-2337.