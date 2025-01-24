Galena Park ISD Trustees Honored During School Board Recognition Month

By Dr. Tommie L. Smith / Guest writer

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Galena Park ISD (GPISD) is celebrating its trustees for their commitment to meeting the educational needs of all children. As strong advocates for public education, our locally elected school board members also work to empower students to become competent, productive contributors to a democratic society and ever-changing world. GPISD trustees also work closely with parents, educational professionals, and other community members to create an educational vision. Such characteristics seamlessly align with this year’s School Board Recognition Month theme of “Leadership for Tomorrow’s Texas.”

“Our board members’ commitment to education–and this community–is vital. It is their vision and leadership that makes Galena Park ISD…A Great Place to Be,” GPISD Superintendent Dr. John Moore said.

As Dan Troxel, Texas Association of School Board Executive Director, said, “This year’s theme emphasizes the critical role board members play in shaping the future of our state. School Boards help connect education to opportunity and the theme, ‘Leadership for Tomorrow’s Texas’ showcases their investment in our state’s future work.”

The district thanks the Board of Trustees, Norma Hernandez, president; Ramon Garza, vice-president; Linda Clark Sherrard, secretary; and trustees Adrian Stephens, Noe Esparza, Jose Jimenez, and Amanda Erebia, for their leadership through Galena Park ISD.

Learn more about Galena Park ISD’s Board of Trustees at: https://www.galenaparkisd.com.