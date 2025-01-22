State Rep. Cain re-files bill to create ‘District of Austin’

From community reports

AUSTIN, TX – A conservative leader wants the state to takeover Texas’

capital city. Texas State Representative Briscoe Cain (R) filed a joint resolution for the Texas House to consider establishing a new “District of Austin” to combat concerns of rising crime and public safety.

In House Bill 274, Cain proposes a constitutional amendment allowing the legislature to create a new district that serves as the seat of government. This legislation would “empower the Texas Legislature to address concerns about Austin’s declining ability to govern as the state capital city effectively,” according to the resolution.

Cain, who first filed the legislation in 2021 but was not approved, recently posted on X why he felt the need to re-file it again this year.

He said, “…For far too long, city leaders have thumbed their nose at the Capitol and turned their backs on their own citizens. A District of Austin will keep residents and visitors safe.”

Cain is a state representative for District 128 in the Highlands, Deer Park, Sugar Land and Baytown areas. He works in Austin at the Capitol and stated in the resolution that Austin’s “soaring homicide rates and spikes in violent crime have highlighted systemic leadership failures, compounded by the defunding of police and policies that deprioritize public safety, leaving the state capital exposed to unacceptable risks.”

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson responded to Cain’s claims of the city referencing its ranking as one of the best places to live by a U.S. World News report based on the high quality of life, strong job market and overall desirability and value as well as the Milken Institute ranking Austin the bestperforming large city in 2024. Watson told MySA in an emailed statement, “Austin is a pretty great town” especially “for innovators and people who are vibrant, vital and looking to

the future with new ideas.”

“The Texas Legislature has been hostile to all Texas cities in recent years, but it’s long had a special and unnecessary antipathy for its state capital,” Watson said. “It’s been an effective political tool for some in control of the Capitol (it

gets this sort of media attention) but isn’t particularly helpful when we’re actually trying to solve our shared problems.”

Last month, the Austin Police Department said they’ve investigated 62 homicides so far in 2024, which is not far from last year’s count at 73. The city has seen a steady rise in crime since 2020, when the city’s norm was about 25-30 murders per year, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis told local media.

In addition to crime, Cain claims the city’s “focus on controversial political initiatives rather than infrastructure and public service has raised questions about its ability to manage the responsibilities of hosting the state capital.”

“This is about more than just governance-it’s about safety, integrity, and protecting the integrity of Texas’ government,” Cain continued. “Austin’s failures are not just an embarrassment; they threaten the people who live and work here and the citizens who visit. The District of Austin will provide the focused, accountable leadership necessary to address these challenges head-on.”

Austinites in the r/Austin subReddit posted their disapproving thoughts on the legislation, with many citing other Texas cities having higher crime rates than Austin.

User Jakefrmstatepharm wrote, “That’s a pretty whiney letter. And funny to even attempt to say they’re doing it for the safety of its citizens. They hate liberals and that’s all this is about…”

Nebbyb said, “Lubbock has a much higher crime rate and is less economically successful, why not take over it? The only think rural legislators should be doing with Austin is learning from it how to run a successful economic entity.”

If enacted, the “District of Austin” would be created in the city on this year, 2025.