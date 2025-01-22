KHS Criminal Justice Students Advance to State Competition

From community reports

King High School criminal justice students will advance to the state competition after securing victories in three challenging events at the Texas Public Service Teacher Association (TXPSTA)

Regional Conference in Huntsville.

In the 6-Man SWAT/Emergency Response Team event, the students showcased their ability to

work cohesively under pressure, executing their tasks with precision and efficiency. Their performance was a clear reflection of their rigorous training and commitment to excellence. The Panther Force or 6-Man SWAT Team which included Marco Gonzalez, Jennifer Sanchez, George Martell, Ulisez Rubio, David Sullivan and Lead by Sergio Lima took third place out of 11 schools who competed in this area.

The Female Agility event highlighted the incredible athleticism and determination of the female participants. Their agility, speed, and strength were on full display as they navigated through the course, earning them a well-deserved victory. Freshman Allison Perez took third place out of 30 in Law Enforcement Female Agility.

The 6-Man Cell Extraction event tested the students’ tactical skills and teamwork in the field of Correctional Services. The team executed their plan flawlessly, demonstrating their ability to

handle high-stress situations with calm and precision in a small prison cell.

The Panther Platoon or 6-Man Cell Extraction Team consisted of Leader Gabriella Coll, Preston

Bingham, Joseph Acevedo, Jeremy Carillo, Elakai Brown and D’ Moi McKelton took second place out of eight schools competing in this area.

These students will compete at the state competition to be held at Lone Star College in February.