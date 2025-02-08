NCACOC awards two Baytown businesses top annual honors

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Every year, the North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce celebrates their member businesses who promote business and quality of life initiatives in the North Channel area. Last Friday night, they celebrated their 48th Annual Membership Awards and Installation Gala inside the elegant Hyatt Regency Baytown and a dozen or more left with hardware to commemorate their year’s investment in the community.

The attire was themed Masquerade and members obliged with Mardi Gras, Phantom of the Opera, Venetian, and Carnival ball styled masks.

Once the cocktail party and gala fare was complete, Dr. Alexander Okwonna, Chamber Board Chair-elect and Provost for San Jacinto College North served as Master of Ceremonies and opened the awards ceremony thanking gala title sponsors and welcoming elected officials.

“The Chamber views everyone in attendance tonight as a special guest. However, we know the work of our Chamber is made easier thanks to the support of our local elected officials and representatives of key Chamber member businesses or organizations,” he said.

Okwonna then called forward the officers and board members for the new year.

“As a board member, I have seen firsthand the efforts of our volunteer leadership. The Chamber would not be as successful and mot likely not even exist without their sacrifice and support,” he said.

He also thanked Bill Palko for his service to the Chamber in 2024 and Ken Wimbley for accepting the leadership role for 2025. Board members were sworn in by the Honorable Judge Joe Stephens.

As is customary, the chamber recognized two dedicated individuals for their service on the board. Both served six full years on the board of directors. Ronny Dwairy of Bestway Oilfield and Linda Tijerina with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast were recipients of a framed copy of the Great Seal of the United States of America.

Following their recognition, chamber officials presented the William C Palko Scholarships.

“This is a $5,000 scholarship that’s awarded each year to a recipient from the North Channel area. Each year the Foundation picks a different area of study for this scholarship,” Okwonna said.

This year they focused on a student majoring in Maritime or Education. The winner was Jeremy Solorzano, a C. E. King High School graduate and a San Jacinto College student majoring in Maritime. He was a student ambassador for SJCN and a towboat intern.

“You can hear the excitement in his voice when he speaks about Maritime. His educational goal is to achieve an associate degree in Maritime Transportation. His career goals are to work as a tankerman and then go into the steersman program so he can enter the wheelhouse to become a wheelman which includes pilot, relief captain, and captain,” he said.

Okwonna said there were so many impressive applicants, the Foundation board decided to award two additional scholarships to two future teachers. Mayra Barnabe graduated from Channelview High School, works at Channelview ISD and her goal is to be a Pre-K or kindergarten teacher at Channelview ISD.

“You can tell she loves kids; she came to her interview in a candy cane outfit!” Okwonna said.

The second recipient was Briana Chavez, a graduate from Galena Park Career and Technical Education Early College High School who attends San Jacinto College. She aspires to specialize in elementary math and science to spark an early interest in SSTEM subjects and to encourage students to explore these fields with confidence. She is currently a substitute teacher in GPISD. Both students received a $1,500 scholarship.

The chamber then recognized milestone anniversaries including Abraham George and Tony’s BBQ for 20 years; Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott, LP and Porter Truck Sales for 25 years; North Shore Glass and East Loop Chiropractic Clinic for 30 years; and former State Representative and attorney Fred Bosse for 35 years.

Two Baytown businesses won the Small Business and Large Business of the Year awards.

“This award goes to a member in good standing that has been an outstanding chamber member through participation and support of the chamber and community,” Okwonna said.

Small Business of the Year Award went to Visiting Angels Baytown and the Large Business of the Year given to Community Toyota Honda Kia Cartopia.

Traci Galyean was named the Ambassador of the Year and Danna Nino the Board Member of the Year. Galyean also received the Committee Member of the Year Award.

The coveted Dr. Ed Lehr Chairman’s Award was awarded to Ken Wimbley.

Outgoing president Bill Palko received a gavel plaque in thanks for his leadership over the last year.

