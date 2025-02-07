Celebrating Black Excellence: Kevin Rutland’s Inspiring Journey from NFL Star to Community Leader

From community reports

Kevin Rutland, born on April 2, 1988, to Kenneth and Helen Rutland, is a former professional athlete, entrepreneur,

podcast host, brand ambassador, and devoted family man.

Raised in Houston, Texas, Kevin is the youngest of three siblings, with his older brother Kenneth Rutland II and sister Kimberly West. Kevin attended schools in the Galena Park Independent School District, including Purple Sage Elementary, Cunningham Middle School, and North Shore Senior High School.

A gifted athlete, Kevin was a three-sport letterman in football, basketball,and track & field. His remarkable talent

and leadership on the field and court set the stage for his future success. After graduating high school in 2006, Kevin accepted an athletic scholarship to the University of Missouri, where he excelled both on and off the field. As a standout defensive back for the Missouri Tigers, he earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors in 2009 and 2010. In 2010, Kevin graduated with a degree in Psychology, solidifying his commitment to personal and academic growth.

Kevin’s athletic journey continued as he pursued a professional football career, playing in the NFL for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs. He also had a stint in the Canadian Football League (CFL). After five

successful years in professional sports, Kevin retired and transitioned to life beyond football.

In 2015, Kevin married his college sweetheart, Sydnea, and together they have built a beautiful life with their two daughters, Olivia and Addison. The couple are proud owners and operators of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in northwest Houston, where they are known for their commitment to community and excellence in service. Kevin is also the

co-host of the Tru Sons Podcast alongside fellow Missouri football alumni and former NFL players Sean Weatherspoon and Jeremy Maclin. The podcast celebrates their time at Missouri, shares behind-the-scenes stories from their careers, and provides insights into football, life, and leadership.

In addition to his entrepreneurial and creative endeavors, Kevin is a brand ambassador for Lululemon Houston. In

this role, he represents the brand’s commitment to health, wellness, and community engagement, embodying an active and inspiring lifestyle. Continuing his passion for helping others, Kevin is pursuing a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy from Abilene Christian University.

Through his studies and work, Kevin aims to empower families and individuals to thrive. Kevin Rutland’s journey

exemplifies determination, faith, and resilience.