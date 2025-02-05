Pct. 3 deputies assist Baytown in arrest of fugitive

From community reports

Wednesday afternoon, Pct. 3 deputies responded to a call to assist Baytown Police Department officers who were in pursuit of a wanted fugitive.

The pursuit originated in the city limits of Baytown, but defendant Shaquita Taylor-Felder refused to stop leading Baytown PD and Pct. 3 deputies to I-10 westbound towards Channelview.

After crossing the San Jacinto River bridge approaching Monmouth, the suspect left the highway, attempting to get to the service road, with deputies still hot in pursuit.

Taylor-Felder overshot the service road causing her vehicle to flip into a deep ditch filled with water and the deputies marked Tahoe landed on top of the defendant’s vehicle. Taylor-Felder sustained minor injuries and after being evaluated and medically cleared at the emergency room, was taken into custody.

Shaquita Taylor-Felder was booked at the Harris County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony out of Chambers County, family assault committed in Harris County, and a new charge of evading.