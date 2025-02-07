Galena Park ISD Achieves Fully Approved TIA District Status

From community reports

Galena Park Independent School District (GPISD) is proud to announce its successful participation in the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) program. This state initiative aims to value effective teaching and actively invest in the professional lives of educators in Texas public schools.

In October 2023, GPISD submitted its first data set for eligible teachers based on performance standards

in teacher evaluation and student growth from the 2023-2024 school year.

The Texas Education Agency has approved GPISD as a Fully Approved TIA District for the 2024-2025 academic year, marking a significant achievement in the district’s commitment to educational excellence.

Dr. John Moore, Superintendent of GPISD, stated, “This is a crucial milestone as GPISD takes important steps to recognize, reward, and retain our most effective teachers. We are extremely proud of our educators who have demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication in their classrooms.”

Out of 354 teachers in eligible teaching assignments, 98 were identified for designation. Designations span three categories: Recognized, Exemplary, and Master. Annual allotments range from $4,253 to $23,779 per teacher and will be received annually for five years. The total estimated district allotment would be $1,244,000 annually.

For the 20 Master level teachers, their allotment would be between $18,737 – $23,779. The 46 Exemplary teachers would receive approximately $8,506 – $14,355. The 32 Recognized level teachers would be alloted between $4,253 – $7,177.

The designated teachers will receive their allotments annually for five years. TIA campus allotments are based on student demographics and the campus’ rural status and are updated annually in April.

For more information about the Teacher Incentive Allotment program at GPISD, please contact Holly Malloy, Assistant Superintendent for Academic Support, at hmalloy@galenaparkisd.com.